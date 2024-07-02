Trump-backed Virginia State Sen. John McGuire defeated Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District race as the state certified the election results.

The Virginia Department of Elections declared McGuire the winner with 50.30 percent, or 31,583 votes, while Good was reported to have 49.70 percent or 31,209 votes.

In a statement regarding the certification of the election results, McGuire described his win as being an “honor of a lifetime” and said he “looked forward to continuing” to “fight for Virginia families.”

“Number one, I want to thank God. We could not have done this without my wife Tracy, our incredible team, and of course Trump!” McGuire said his statement. “This is the honor of a lifetime. I look forward to continuing our fight for Virginia families every day in Congress. I humbly ask for your support in November, both for my campaign and for President Donald J. Trump. Without Trump and a Republican Congress, we will lose our great country.”

Decision Desk HQ projects John McGuire wins the Republican primary for US House in Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He defeats Rep. Bob Good (R).#DecisionMade: 2:53pm ET (July 2) Follow live results here: https://t.co/gSJI1P96H0 pic.twitter.com/0MY74Cnhxa — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) July 2, 2024

Under Virginia law, a candidate may file a “petition for a recount” within 10 days of the election results being certified.

“The petition for a recount of an election, other than an election for presidential electors, shall be filed within 10 days from the day the State Board or the electoral board certifies the result of the election,” the law states.

Good, who is the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, initially endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as he sought the presidential nomination on the Republican side. Only after DeSantis dropped out did Good switch his endorsement to Trump.

Trump endorsed McGuire in a post on Truth Social on May 28, stating that Good was “BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA.”

The Trump campaign was reported to have sent a cease-and-desist letter to Good’s campaign regarding the usage of yard signs and other things with Trump’s name, suggesting that Trump was supporting Good, according to the Hill.

While Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Warren Davidson (R-OH), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, also backed McGuire, Good was supported by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY), according to Axios.

McGuire will move on to face off against Gloria Witt, the Democrat candidate, in the upcoming general election.

“After a 32-year career with global energy leader Framatome (formerly AREVA), Gloria retired in 2013 and became Founder and CEO of Define Success Coaching, a company committed to developing the next generation of executives and leaders,” Witt’s website says.