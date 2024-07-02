Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has addressed the viral photo of him allegedly eating a barbecued dog, claiming it was actually a goat.

On Tuesday, Vanity Fair released a detailed profile on the third-party candidate, publishing explosive allegations about his personal and political life, chief among them being the claim that he ate barbecued dog while visiting South Korea. Per the report:

Last year Robert Kennedy Jr. texted a photograph to a friend. In the photo RFK Jr. was posing, alongside an unidentified woman, with the barbecued remains of what appears to be a dog. Kennedy told the person, who was traveling to Asia, that he might enjoy a restaurant in Korea that served dog on the menu, suggesting Kennedy had sampled dog. The photo was taken in 2010, according to the digital file’s metadata—the same year he was diagnosed with a dead tapeworm in his brain. (A veterinarian who examined the photograph says the carcass is a canine, pointing to the 13 pairs of ribs, which include the tell-tale “floating rib” found in dogs.)

The photo immediately went viral on social media, with many calling it a display of animal cruelty. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed the photo, saying it was actually of a barbecued goat in Patagonia.

“You know when your veterinary experts call a goat a dog, and your forensic experts say a photo taken in Patagonia was taken in Korea, that you’ve joined the ranks of supermarket tabloids,” the candidate wrote in a post tagging Vanity Fair on X. “Keep telling America that up is down if you want. I’ll keep talking about the fact that working families can’t afford houses or groceries because our last two presidents went on a $14 trillion debt joyride, paid for by hard-working Americans.”

“The DNC media’s garbage pail journalism may distract us from President Biden’s cognitive deficits but it does little to elevate the national debate or reduce the price of groceries,” he added.

Other parts of the Vanity Fair article alleged that RFK Jr. drove his first wife, Mary Richardson, to suicide and that he would send texts of women’s genitalia to his friends, who questioned if the photos were consensual. In another allegation, Eliza Cooney, a former part-time babysitter for his children, claimed that he sexually harassed and groped her on several occasions.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.