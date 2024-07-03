Poll: One in Three Democrats Think Biden Should Exit Race

One in three Democrats believe U.S. President Joe Biden should wave goodbye to the 2024 White House race following his disastrous debate showing against former President Donald Trump, a poll Tuesday revealed.

According to a two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll some 32 percent of Democrats said Biden should give up his reelection bid following a debate in which he stammered throughout and looked too weak to challenge Trump’s attacks.

Reuters notes Democratic voters have long harbored doubts about Biden’s bid. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in January, while the party’s nomination contest was still under way, 49 percent of Democrats dismissed his prospects of running again in 2024.

Biden has vowed to stay in the race. But should he exit, no prominent elected Democrat does any better than Biden in a hypothetical matchup against Trump.

The Democrats whose names emerge as possible replacements perform only as well or worse than Biden against his challenger in hypothetical matchups, according to the poll.

Biden is also seen as too old to work in government by 59 percent of Democrats, a reading similar to the results in a January poll, Reuters set out.

The poll, which was conducted online, surveyed 1,070 U.S. adults nationwide.