Poll: Pride in Being American Stays Near Record Low on Independence Day

Extreme pride in being American continues to hover near record low numbers, a Gallup survey released just hours before Independence Day shows.

The Gallup survey found 41 percent of Americans polled said they are “extremely proud” of their American identity. That’s up from 39 percent last year and 38 percent in 2022, which was the lowest point since Gallup debuted the question in 2001, the Hill reports.

The continued low numbers come despite President Joe Biden’s promise to “restore the soul and to secure the future of America.”

The first edition of the poll in January 2001 found 55 percent of U.S. adults said they were “extremely proud” to be American with the response soaring between 65 percent and 70 percent from 2002 to 2004 before starting to decline in 2005.

“I was very proud to become a citizen of the United States — the greatest privilege on planet Earth.” https://t.co/ahXFtRrGa6 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 20, 2016

Those saying they are “extremely proud” has been continuously low since 2018, averaging around 42 percent.

Republicans’ pride in America has consistently outpaced that of Democrats, while independents’ views have been closer to Democrats’.

Currently, 59 percent of Republicans, 34 percent of Democrats and 36 percent of independents say they are extremely proud to be American. The 25-point gap in extreme pride between Republicans and Democrats today is similar to the 28-point average gap since 2001.

A Gallup poll released Tuesday showed that only 29% of Democrats express “extreme pride in being American,” compared to 60% of Republicans. https://t.co/6Tvhs0EGH7 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 26, 2023

Despite the lower number of respondents saying they are “extremely proud” of their American identity in the recent Gallup survey, only 10 percent said when it comes to being “an American,” they were “only a little proud” and 5 percent said “not at all proud.”

Likewise, 18 percent said they are “moderately proud” and 26 percent said they are “very proud.”

“While the percentage of U.S. adults who say they are extremely proud to be American is near the lowest point on record, about two-thirds continue to be at least very proud,” Gallup said.

The survey was conducted June 3-23 featuring a sample of 1,005 adults and has a margin of sampling error at the 95 percent confidence level of four percentage points.