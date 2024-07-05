Army veteran Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) in a recent interview revealed then-President Donald Trump during Afghanistan withdrawal negotiations had warned the leader of the Taliban not to harm “a hair” on “a single American,” otherwise he would kill him.

Hunt, a West Point graduate, shared the story during a recent interview on the podcast The Sage Steele Show. He recalled:

I’ll give you one of my favorite [President] Trump story. This is my number one favorite of all time. When we were negotiating with the Taliban when President Trump was still the president, President Trump wanted to get out of Afghanistan but he wanted a conditions-based withdrawal — meaning that you do what we tell you to do, and we’ll start pulling troops back slowly, as long as you abide by our rules. It’s President Trump and Mike Pompeo, and they are talking to the Taliban leadership in the room. And they had one translator in the room. President Trump looked at the Taliban leader and said this, ‘I want to leave Afghanistan, but it’s going to be a conditions-based withdrawal.’ And the translator translated. And he said, ‘If you harm a hair on a single American, I’m going to kill you.’ And the translator goes (Hunt mimics the translator), and Trump goes … ‘Tell him what I said.’ Reached in his pocket, pulled out a satellite photo of the leader of the Taliban’s home, and handed it to him. Got up, and walked out the room. Do you know that for 18 months not a single American was killed in Afghanistan? That’s the definition of strength. … That’s how President Trump rolls.

Hunt shared video of the interview on X, posting:

THIS is how President Trump handled terrorists. It’s why in his last 18 months we didn’t lose a single American soldier in Afghanistan. President Trump kept America safe because he made our enemies FEAR us.

Former Trump Deputy National Security Advisor KT McFarland vouched for the story in a separate post.

She wrote on X:

This is absolutely true story. Trump did tell Taliban leader not to harm ‘a hair on the head of any American’ or he would kill the Taliban leader. And he did say ‘and we know where you live’ – and then showed him satellite photo of Taliban leader’s home.

According to the Associated Press, during negotiations to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, begun by Trump, there were no combat deaths in Afghanistan between February 2020 and August 2021 — when President Biden ordered the disastrous withdrawal that ended with the Taliban taking over Kabul and 13 American troops being killed.

The subject of troop deaths came up during the first 2024 presidential debate between Trump and Biden. Biden falsely claimed that he was the first president this century who had no troop deaths during his watch. In addition to the 13 Americans killed during the withdrawal, three U.S. troops were killed in Jordan, and two Navy SEALs died during an operation to interdict arms to Yemen.

