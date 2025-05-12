Trump Fires Top U.S. Copyright Official as Swamp Purge Continues

Donald Trump promised to the drain the Washington, DC, swamp of its entitled elites and he delivered again Sunday by firing the top U.S. copyright official.

The dismissal of Shira Perlmutter came just days after the termination of the head of the Library of Congress, which oversees the U.S. Copyright Office.

AP reports her office said in a statement Perlmutter received an email from the White House with the notification “your position as the Register of Copyrights and Director at the U.S. Copyright Office is terminated effective immediately.”

On Thursday, President Donald Trump fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, the first woman to be librarian of Congress, as part of the administration’s ongoing purge of federal government workers across a range of departments, s Breitbart News reported.

Hayden was appointed in 2016 by President Barack Obama and her renewable 10-year term was set to expire next year.

Hayden was the first woman and the first African American to be Librarian of Congress.

She named Perlmutter to lead the Copyright Office in October 2020.

Perlmutter’s office recently released a report examining whether artificial intelligence companies can use copyrighted materials to “train” their AI systems and then compete in the same market as the human-made works they were trained on, the AP notes.

The report, the third part of a lengthy AI study, follows a review Perlmutter began in 2023 with opinions from thousands of people including AI developers, actors and country singers.