At least 58 people were shot Wednesday night to Friday night on Fourth of July weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that 11 of the 58 gunshot victims succumbed to their wounds.

At least one of the fatal shootings involved multiple shooters who opened fire Thursday “into a Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood home on the South Side.” An eight-year-old boy and two women were killed in the attack.

NBC 5 noted that the shooters also “left a five-year-old and seven-year-old boy in critical condition.”

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that “18 people were shot and two were killed on the July 4th holiday [last year].”

One Chicago resident described Fourth of July as “assassination day.”

The Sun-Times observed that 286 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2024, through July 5, 2024.

