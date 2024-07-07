Roughly 99 percent of illegal aliens and border crossers are living freely across the United States as President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) monitors fewer than 1.5 percent of the nation’s illegal population, a report states.

The federal data, compiled by the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) and circulated by several House and Senate Republicans, looks at the overall illegal population living in American communities — estimated at nearly 17 million today.

Of those millions of illegal aliens and border crossers in the U.S., just about 1.34 percent are either in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention or monitored via the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP).

Meanwhile, as Breitbart News reported last week, roughly 7.4 million border crossers are now on ICE’s so-called “non-detained docket.” These are border crossers whom the Biden administration is aware of, living throughout the U.S., but who are not in ICE detention.

Of those on the non-detained docket, fewer than 2.5 percent are ISAP-monitored.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) accused Biden of attempting to mislead Americans regarding illegal immigration, writing “99 percent of illegal aliens in America are roaming free … remember this is the state of our southern border under HIS leadership.”

“Of the roughly 17 million illegal aliens in the U.S. today: 99 percent are roaming free, completely unsupervised by the Biden [administration],” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said of the statistic. “Only 1 percent are even being actively supervised. Only 0.25 percent are being detained. This is not sustainable.”

Hagerty, along with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), has introduced the “Reshape Alternatives to Detention Act,” which would require DHS to use all available detention space for border crossers. Once all space is utilized, the legislation would require the DHS to place migrants on ISAP to be GPS-monitored while awaiting their deportation hearings.

The goal of the legislation is to make sure that all migrants on ICE’s non-detained docket are enrolled in ISAP so that the agency is aware of their location should they abscond from the program or be ordered deported from the U.S. by a federal immigration judge.

At the current trajectory, more than eight million migrants are expected to be placed on ICE’s non-detained docket by the end of the year — the overwhelming majority of whom will not be monitored on ISAP.

