‘Incoherent Tirade:’ Joe Biden Mocked for Morning Joe Phone Interview

Republicans roundly mocked President Joe Biden on Monday for doing a “Morning Joe” interview by phone on MSNBC in which he defiantly vowed to stay in the presidential race.

Biden, who is said to watch “Morning Joe” every morning, called into the show to renew his pledge after a total of nine Democrat lawmakers reportedly called for his resignation.

“They’re big names! But I don’t care what those big names think,” Biden said when asked about his opposition. “I’m getting so frustrated by the elites … the elites in the party.”

“All the data, all the data shows that the average Democrat out there voted, and 14 million of them had voted for me. Still want me to be the nominee,” he said.

“Challenge me,” Biden said to his critics about receiving the nomination at the Democratic National Convention. “The bottom line here is that we’re not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere.”

Biden: ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere,’ Average Voters Still Want Me

Republicans slammed Biden for allegedly using “pre-written” talking points during the phone interview, which turned into an “incoherent tirade,” as the Trump War Room X account dubbed it.

“Crooked Joe Biden is clearly reading from a pre-written script and he still makes absolutely no sense,” the Republican National Committee’s research X account posted.

Republican Strategist Garrett Ventry said the interview will not calm Democrats’ fears. “Calling into a morning show, not on camera and clearly reading staff talking points (struggling through them) will not alleviate Hill Dems concerns or the frenzy they will face from the press this afternoon,” he said.

Conservative communications specialist Ken Farnaso sarcastically underscored Biden’s choice to phone into the show. “Because letting your boss call into a cable TV show, hiding his face and possibly a stack of talking points and white board full of answers, is certainly a choice that will quell the concerns of the American people,” he said.

" I see he truly is only working in the mornings nowadays," conservative commentator Mike Sperrazza mocked

Former communications specialist Matt Whitlock jeered: “Pretty alarming that Joe Biden is joining his biggest TV defenders by phone with the camera off. I would be willing to bet he has staff handing notes and helpful points.” Biden’s interview also caught the ire of some Democrats. “To be clear, what @JoeBiden is trying to do right now is not just gaslighting,” radical leftist Rania Batrice said. “Rather than show he’s capable, both mentally and physically, he and his team are attempting to silence us. As we stare his genocide and Trump’s fascism in the face, I refuse to be silenced,” she said.

Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Mark Takano (D-CA), Don Beyer (D-VA), and Adam Smith (D-WA) are the latest Democrats to call for Biden to quit the race, according to several media reports Sunday. Those members joined five lawmakers who had called for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race: Reps. Lloyd Doggett (TX), Seth Moulton (MA), Raúl Grijalva (AZ), Angie Craig (MN) and Mike Quigley (IL).

The rash of opposition to Biden is not supported by the leaders of the Democrat party. House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) still appear to support Biden.

Political experts suggest that Democrats might be stuck with Biden for three reasons: the challenge of replacing him on 50 state ballots, the challenge of moving money behind a new candidate, and the challenge of finding a candidate who would likely be a sacrificial lamb to run in his place.