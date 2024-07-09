Texas Republican Congressman Wesley Hunt is calling for “investigations” into the circumstances surrounding President Joe Biden’s evident cognitive decline, warning that if White House staffers were aware of the president’s “debilitating” medical condition and intentionally hid it from the public, it would be “the biggest scandal in American political history.”

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Tuesday, Rep. Hunt began by referring to a letter he sent to the White House physician in February, questioning why a cognitive exam was not included in the president’s annual physical.

“Let’s be clear about something, many of us have been saying the president is suffering from serious mental decline for years,” he said.

He then mocked how Democrats and the media are now claiming to be “shocked” despite their role in covering up the president’s cognitive issues.

“It’s funny to me how shocked Democrats and members of the media are now,” he said, noting that “many of them were complicit in the coverup.”

“In fact, President [Donald] Trump did the country a favor by going to the CNN debate and exposing Biden’s cognitive rot to millions of Americans who were hoodwinked by the media and the Democrat party,” he argued.

Raising concerns over who would actually handle a sudden national security crisis, Rep. Hunt warned that the 81-year-old Democrat president poses a serious risk to national security.

“Biden’s continued presidency is a threat to our national security,” he asserted. “And now that we know his day begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., who is taking the 3 a.m. phone call if a national security crisis pops off?”

“Will it be de facto President Dr. Jill?” he asked. “Or will it be the convicted felon and former drug addict Hunter Biden?”

Calling for “investigations” into the matter, Rep. Hunt insisted that evidence suggests Biden has a “debilitating” condition, and any intentional hiding of that fact would be the “biggest scandal” the U.S. ever faced.

“There should be investigations into what happened here,” he stated, “because all evidence points to Biden suffering from a debilitating and degenerative medical condition.”

“And if White House staffers knew this and hid it from the public, then we’re looking at the biggest scandal in American political history,” he concluded.

The matter comes as concerns about the 81-year-old’s age and mental fitness in an election year increase, and as prominent left-wing commentators and editorial pages, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, continue to urge the president to reconsider his 2024 candidacy due to concerns over his ability to win against Trump following his dismal debate performance last month.

In February, Rep. Wesley Hunt demanded that Biden’s physician provide a plausible reason as to why the president would not be taking a cognitive test as part of his upcoming overall comprehensive medical exam.

Biden and his lackeys are so upset about the special counsel’s report on his failing mental capacity that they’ve discovered a new word! GRATUITOUS. Gratuitous or not… it’s a fact. If the president is too incompetent to be charged with a crime, he’s too incompetent to serve… pic.twitter.com/35jTcrCVbk — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) February 13, 2024

Given recent events “highlighting the president’s significant decline in memory,” he insisted that “the American people have a right to know if the commander-in-chief is mentally compromised.”