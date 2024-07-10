Exclusive: Rep. Jim Banks, Sen. Tom Cotton Propose Scrapping Joe Biden’s LGBTQ+ Rule that Attacks Faith-Based Care Providers

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Wednesday proposed a resolution to scrap President Joe Biden’s LGBTQ+ rule that attacks faith-based foster care families and providers, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

In April, the Biden Health and Human Services (HHS) Department’s Administration for Children and Families finalized its “Designated Placement Requirements Under Titles IV-E and IV-B for LGBTQI+ Children rule.”

According to a release from Banks’ office, the rule would not only affirm the Biden “administration’s radical gender ideology” but it would deem many religious families unfit to be parents of LGBTQ+-identifying children.

Banks’ office also said that “a majority of states and tribes would need to expand their efforts to recruit and identify providers and foster families that the state or tribe could identify as Designated Placements for LGBTQI+ children.”

Subsequently, Banks and Cotton proposed a Congressional Review Act (CRA) to scrap the rule.

“Despite a nationwide shortage of foster families, the Biden administration’s rule discards well-established, faith-based care providers as second-class placement services, forcing states to invest time and resources into recruiting so-called gender-affirming providers,” Banks said in a written statement. “This is an attack on religious liberty and common sense, and worst of all, it is the children in need of a safe and loving home who will suffer most from this administration’s radical agenda.”

“Faith-based groups lead the effort in Arkansas to provide safe foster homes. The Biden administration’s rule will only hurt children that need a home and the religious organizations that provide this incredibly important work,” Cotton said in a written statement.

Reps. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Gary Palmer (R-AL), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), William Timmons (R-SC), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Jake Ellzey (R-TX), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Glenn Grothman (R-WI), and Mary Miller (R-IL) cosponsored the resolution.

Heritage Action, American Principles Project, Ethics and Public Policy Center HHS Accountability Project, Family Research Council, CatholicVote, Christian Medical, and the Dental Association support Banks and Cotton’s resolution.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.