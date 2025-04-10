An apartment resident in Houston, Texas, wrestled a gun away from an intruder and shot him dead Wednesday night.

ABC 13 reported that authorities said “multiple people broke in through the window of [an apartment]” around 10:30 p.m.

The Houston Chronicle noted that one of the alleged intruders, an 18-year-old, pulled a gun and the resident was able to knock it out of his hand. The intruder then allegedly pulled another gun and the resident “wrestled the gun out of the invader’s hand and shot him.”

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the apartment complex. His two accomplices fled the scene once shots were fired.

The Chronicle pointed out that two residents were in the apartment at the time of the incident and neither the resident who fired the fatal shot nor the other was harmed.

Police do not know if the residents were targeted or if it was a random attempted robbery.

