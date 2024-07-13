RNC Will Take Place 2 Blocks from Site of Attempted Teddy Roosevelt Assassination

The Republican National Convention (RNC) will take place next week two blocks away from the spot in Milwaukee where President Teddy Roosevelt survived an assassination attempt in 1912.

Roosevelt, then a former Republican president campaigning on the “progressive” Bull Moose Party ticket, was shot by saloon owner John F. Schrank outside the Gilpatrick Hotel, now the site of the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

There was no political motive; Schrank was mentally disturbed.

Roosevelt survived when the bullet was stopped by papers he was carrying in his breast pocket. He insisted on completing his speech before receiving medical attention.

The convention will begin just two days after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, with the shooter’s bullet just grazing his right ear.

Breitbart News spoke to Republican delegates at the hotel, who suggested that Democrats’s rhetoric had created an environment that encouraged Saturday’s assassination attempt, which claimed the life of one attendee at the rally.

The president is said to be fine and events at the convention are set to proceed on schedule — though likely with added layers of security.

