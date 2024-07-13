Report: Biden told Donors it was ‘Time to Put Trump in the Bullseye’

President Joe Biden reportedly told donors on a phone call on Monday that it was “time to put” former President Donald Trump “in the bullseye.”

“Biden told donors on a private call this afternoon: ‘It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye,'” Kenneth P. Vogel, a reporter with the New York Times, wrote in a post on Monday.

Biden’s comments came days before what sounded like gunshots were heard at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

As the gunshots were heard, Secret Service agents could be seen swarming over to protect Trump as the crowd began screaming and ducking.

Trump just got shot in the head and got up like a fucking gangster and fist pumped pic.twitter.com/3TAzY5mI5E — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 13, 2024

While being surrounded by Secret Service agents, Trump could be seen giving a fist bump. Blood was also seen on the side of his face and his ear.

The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R. Biden for inciting an assassination. — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) July 13, 2024