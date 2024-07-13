Report: Biden told Donors it was ‘Time to Put Trump in the Bullseye’

President Joe Biden reportedly told donors on a phone call on Monday that it was “time to put” former President Donald Trump “in the bullseye.”
“Biden told donors on a private call this afternoon: ‘It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye,'” Kenneth P. Vogel, a reporter with the New York Times, wrote in a post on Monday.
Biden told donors on a private call this afternoon:
“It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 8, 2024
Trump just got shot in the head and got up like a fucking gangster and fist pumped
— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 13, 2024
The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R. Biden for inciting an assassination.
— Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) July 13, 2024
