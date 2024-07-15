WATCH: Communists, Anarchists, Anti-Israel Protesters Lead ‘March on the RNC’

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — About 1,000 protesters participated Monday in the “March on the RNC” against former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, led by communists, anarchists, and anti-Israel demonstrators.

The protest was peaceful, and even friendly, with marshals guiding the procession and handing out water bottles to journalists and bystanders in near-90-degree-heat. But their message was radical, hostile, and revolutionary.

Participants included local communist, socialist, and anarchist organizations, plus Black Lives Matter activists and anti-Israel demonstrators.

Anti-Israel participants dominated the procession, which was festooned with Palestinian flags.

One sign read “Israel Is Not Real; Free Palestine,” calling for the destruction of the Jewish state.

Another sign read “Queers for Palestine,” despite the fact that it is dangerous to be openly homosexual in Gaza and in the West Bank.

Several signs referred to Trump’s legal troubles — though the federal “documents” case against Trump was thrown out earlier in the day after the judge ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment had been unconstitutional.

Breitbart News spoke to one demonstrator who had come all the way from Bend, Oregon, to join the protest. Asked whether she thought demonstrators should tone down their rhetoric, given the recent assassination attempt against Trump, she said that she believed the incident had been staged and that activists needed to “turn up” their rhetoric.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.