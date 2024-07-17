Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) called for an American manufacturing revival at the Republican National Convention (RNC), vowing to protect the wages of the nation’s workforce, building factories, and stopping the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) economic dominance.

While accepting the GOP nomination for vice president on Wednesday evening, Vance laid the groundwork for an economic nationalist agenda that centers on putting the interests of working and middle class Americans first.

“We’re done catering to Wall Street, we’ll commit to the working man. We’re done importing foreign labor, we’re going to fight for American citizens and their good jobs and their good wages,” Vance said.

“We’re done buying energy from countries that hate us, we’re going to get it right here from American workers … we’re done sacrificing supply chains to unlimited global trade, and we’re going to stamp more and more products with that beautiful label ‘Made in the USA,'” Vance continued:

We’re going to build factories again, put people to work, making real products for American families, made with the hands of American workers. Together, we will protect the wages of American workers and stop the Chinese Communist Party from building their middle class on the backs of American citizens. [Emphasis added]

In his speech, Vance detailed the years of economic decline that communities like his in Middletown, Ohio, have borne the brunt of.

“For decades, that divide between the few, with their power and comfort in Washington, and the rest of us only widened,” Vance said. “From Iraq to Afghanistan, from the Financial Crisis to the Great Recession, from open borders to stagnating wages, the people who govern this country have failed and failed again.”

“That is, until President Donald J. Trump came along. Donald Trump represents America’s last best hope to restore what – if lost – may never be found again,” Vance continued:

But my fellow Americans, this moment is not about me, it’s about all of us, and who we’re fighting for. It’s about the auto worker in Michigan, wondering why out of touch politicians are destroying your jobs. It’s about the factory worker in Wisconsin, who makes things with their hands and is proud of American craftsmanship. It’s about the energy worker in Pennsylvania and Ohio, who doesn’t understand why Joe Biden is willing to buy energy from tinpot dictators but not hard-working Americans right here at home. And, it’s about single moms like mine, who struggled with money and addiction but never gave up. And I am proud to say that tonight my mom is here, 10 years clean and sober. [Emphasis added] … Joe Biden has been a politician in Washington for longer than I’ve been alive. For half a country, he’s been the champion of every major policy initiative to make America weaker and poorer. In four years, Donald Trump reversed decades of betrayals inflicted by Joe Biden and the rest of the corrupt Washington insiders. He created the greatest economy in history for workers. Just imagine what he can do with four more years in the White House. [Emphasis added]

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.