A Hispanic ex-classmate of shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks said he insinuated he was stupid for supporting former President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Vincent Taormina told the outlet that Crooks, 20, was “passionate” about politics but hated “all” politicians.

“He just did not like politicians, especially with the choices that we’ve had. He did not like our politicians,” Taormina said.

He said in 2016 — when Crooks would have been about 16 years old — that he “disliked all of them.”

Taormina did not specify when he spoke to Crooks about Trump but said, “I brought up the fact that I’m Hispanic and, you know, I’m for Trump. And he said, ‘Well you’re Hispanic, so shouldn’t you hate Trump?'”

Taormina said he responded that Trump was a great president, and Crooks “insinuated that I was stupid.”

“He was a know-it-all,” he added. “He acted like he knew everything, especially politics-related.”

“He was real smug, arrogant whenever he was talking…It got under my skin a lot,” Taormina said.

He said Crooks was not a loner or bullied and had a friend group who were “definitely the type, and they did, make threats to shoot up our school.”

Fox News reported on Wednesday that investigators have not found evidence of a particular ideology Crooks held, but that he had written on a gaming platform called “Steam”: “July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds.”

Investigators also reportedly found a few internet searches by Crooks in July of “Trump,” “Biden,” “when is DNC convention,” and “July 13 Trump rally.”

