Jim Clyburn Endorses Kamala Harris After Biden Drops Out

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

As Breitbart News reported Sunday, Joe Biden issued a history-making decision unseen since Democrat Lyndon Baines Johnson refused to seek reelection in 1968.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden’s statement read. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

After Biden later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take up the party mantle, Democrats immediately rallied behind Biden and celebrated the decision. Clyburn praised Joe Biden as a good man, calling his decision to pick Kamala Harris as his vice president one of the best.

“I’ve had the honor and privilege of calling President Joe Biden a friend for many years. When I endorsed then-candidate Biden in 2020, I noted how I could think of no one with the integrity and no one more committed to the fundamental principles that form the foundation of our great country than him. He has used those principles to bring the American people together through incredible trials and unfamiliar terrain,” said Clyburn:

He’s pursued an agenda that addresses the inequities in our health care system, the unaffordability of higher education, our outdated roads and bridges, the gun violence epidemic, access to affordable high-speed broadband, and so much more. President Biden has improved the lives of countless Americans through his selfless service, and I thank him for his unparagoned leadership.

“One of President Biden’s first decisions as the nominee was to select a running mate that he believed possessed the values and vision necessary to continue this country’s pursuit toward a ‘more perfect Union.’ I echo the good judgment he demonstrated in selecting Vice President Harris to lead this nation alongside him, and am proud to follow his lead in support of her candidacy to succeed him as the Democratic Party’s 2024 nominee for President,” he added.

My statement on President Biden. pic.twitter.com/xEq1tsQhAl — Jim Clyburn (@ClyburnSC06) July 21, 2024

Clyburn coming out in favor of Harris marks a significant event given that he came to Joe Biden’s aid at a low point during his primary run after he lost several states to Bernie Sanders.

