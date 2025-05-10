Report: Young People Are Leading Christianity’s Comeback Across U.S.

More and more young people across the United States and other western countries are reportedly embracing Christianity.

The group driving the comeback is Gen Z. Those young men are apparently more likely to attend weekly religious services than millennials and some Gen X-ers, Axios reported on Saturday while citing Ryan Burge who is a political scientist with Eastern Illinois University.

“Within older generations, there’s a consistent gender gap among Christians, with women more likely to be religious than men. Within Gen Z, the gap has closed, as young men join the church and young women leave it. If the current trajectory sticks, the gender gap will flip,” the Axios report said.

In reference to a graph, Burge wrote:

The share of men who never attend religious services hits a peak among those born around 1980. About 36% of men born in the early 1980s are never attenders. Then that share begins to actually decline pretty dramatically. Among the youngest adult men in this sample, never attendance is just 32%. A decline of four points from middle-aged men and it’s about two points lower than younger women. At least on this metric, young men are more religious than young women.

A Pew Research poll found in February that Christianity’s years-long decline in America appeared to have slowed, according to Breitbart News.

In December, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Bible sales had risen 22 percent in the United States.

Artist and influencer Cely Vazquez told the newspaper she recently bought one.

“I’ve had Bibles that my mom gave me, but I felt I needed my own to start my own journey, that it symbolized I was starting a walk with God. I felt something was missing. It’s a combination of where we are in the world, general anxiety, and the sense that meaning and comfort can be found in the Bible,” she stated.

Over the past few years, thousands of people have been flocking to Christian revival and baptism events across the nation. Click here to read more.

Consistent with the general rise in Christian interest, Angel Studios’ animated Biblical film King of Kings smashed a box office record in April, the news coming as creator Dallas Jenkins released more installments of his highly popular the Chosen television series at theaters, according to Breitbart News.