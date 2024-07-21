The Trump campaign issued a statement after President Joe Biden had announced he was exiting the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democrat Party’s nominee.

Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles issued a statement labeling Biden as being a “complete fraud” who had “left our borders wide open,” and ruined the economy while noting that Harris had “sat by” and done nothing. LaCivita and Wiles added that the Trump campaign would “win this election on November 5th.”

The statement from the Trump campaign comes after Biden announced that it was “in the best interest” of the Democratic Party for him “to stand down” from seeking reelection.

“Crooked Joe Biden is a complete fraud and a disgrace to our Country,” LaCivita and Wiles said in the statement. “Biden has left our borders wide open, allowing up to 20 million illegal aliens to enter the United States, creating a Biden Migrant Crime Wave and taxing precious resources.”

“Biden has taken our once-great economy and ruined it, creating record inflation and causing Americans to have to choose between groceries and gas,” the statement continued.

The statement from the Trump campaign added that Biden has been “weak, pathetic, and incompetent” while serving as President of the United States:

Biden has been so weak, pathetic, and incompetent as a leader that he allowed 13 American servicemembers to be killed in Afghanistan, which set off a chain reaction that caused Putin to invade Ukraine and Hamas terrorists to attack Israel. World leaders are laughing at us. And during this entire term, Kamala Harris – as well as every other Democrat in Washington, sat by and did NOTHING. They are all just a complicit as Biden is in the destruction of our once-great Nation, and they must all be thrown out of office. Kamala Harris is just as much of joke as Biden is. Harris will be even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each otherr’s records, and there is no distance between the two. Harris must defend the failed Biden Administration AND her liberal, weak-on-crime record in CA.

The statement continued to point out that Biden “cannot” exit the presidential race “because he is too mentally incompetent,” and still serve as president.

“Biden is a national security threat in great cognitive decline and a clear and present danger to every man, woman, and child in our country,” the statement continued. “The question then to Kamala Harris is simple: knowing that Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign because of his rapidly deteriorating condition, does Harris believe the people of America are safe and secure with Joe Biden in the White House for six more months?”

After announcing that he was exiting the presidential race, Biden announced that he was offering his “full support and endorsement” for Harris to be the party’s presidential nominee.

While several Democrats, such as former President Bill Clinton, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), issued statements of support for Harris, others, such as former President Barack Obama and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), have not yet issued statements supporting Harris as the party’s nominee.

“We are going to win this election on November 5th and save our Country,” the Trump campaign added. “And then, only then, after we win, can we Make America Great Again!”