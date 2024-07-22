Nikki Haley Voters PAC Backs Kamala Harris: ‘There Is No Time to Lose’

A PAC supposedly representing Nikki Haley voters is now backing Vice President Kamala Harris in the general election race.

The PAC is throwing its full weight behind Harris whom President Joe Biden endorsed on Sunday after announcing he will not seek reelection after all.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden said in a follow-up announcement after making his intentions clear.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump,” he added. “Let’s do this.”

“We support @JoeBiden’s recommendation and will immediately change the name of our organization to Haley Voters for Harris. There is no time to lose,” the PAC wrote on social media, deeming her a “tough prosecutor” while giving recommendations for a running mate.

“We encourage her to select a moderate VP like @GovernorShapiro, @RoyCooperNC, or @GovAndyBeshear,” it added:

Director of the PAC Craig Snyder told the Newsweek that Harris is a “tough former prosecutor” and “is best suited to defeat Donald Trump in November.”

“A tough former prosecutor, the Vice President comes from the centrist wing of the Democratic Party, not it’s left most fringe…For Haley voters, all of this puts the Vice President in a sweet spot for them to register their ongoing opposition to [former] President Trump,” Snyder said.

Notably, Nikki Haley herself has called for unity among Republicans, delivering a unity message at the Republican National Convention. She told delegates in Milwaukee that “you don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him.”

“I haven’t always agreed with President Trump,” she said. “But we agree more often than we disagree.

“We agree on keeping America strong. We agree on keeping America safe. And we agree that Democrats have moved so far to the left that they’re putting our freedoms in danger,” Haley continued.

“We need to be strong to save America. … Our foreign enemies win when they see Americans hate each other. They see that today, whether on college campuses, or in a field in Butler, Pennsylvania,” she said, referencing the assassination attempt on Trump.

“In this moment, we have a chance to put aside our differences and focus on what unites us and strengthens our country,” she added.

The PAC is not the only group throwing support behind Harris, with Hillary Clinton becoming one of the latest major Democrat figures to throw her support behind Harris.

“I’ve known Kamala Harris a long time. This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda to take away our freedoms,” she wrote alongside a picture of the two together on Monday. “But she can’t do it alone. Become a part of this historic campaign today at Kamala HQ.”