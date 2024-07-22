Working- and middle-class Americans are competing for jobs against more than 30 million migrants, including legal immigrants, visa workers, and illegal aliens, the Pew Research Center revealed.

The latest from the Pew Research Center shows that as of 2022, more than 30 million legal immigrants and illegal aliens were in the United States and holding American jobs — a 20-percent increase over the last 15 years.

More specifically, the number of legal immigrants alone who were holding American jobs as of 2022 increased by almost 30 percent since 2007.

Meanwhile, during the same 15-year period, the number of native-born Americans who have been added to the United States workforce has increased by less than 10 percent.

The data shows that the federal government has used mass immigration as a labor policy to fill the U.S. workforce with millions of newly arrived migrants that working- and middle-class Americans are forced to compete against in the labor market.

That trend has been mostly prominent on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s watch.

Last month, research from the Center for Immigration Studies found that from May 2019 to May 2024, about 75 percent of all U.S. job growth has gone to newly arrived migrants, both legal immigrants and illegal aliens.

During the same period, fewer than a million native-born Americans have been added to the U.S. workforce, and labor participation for working-class American men continues to decline, from 95.7 percent in 1960 to 81.6 percent this year.

The most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data from June shows that while almost 950,000 native-born Americans have fallen out of the U.S. workforce over the last year, nearly 1.2 million American jobs have gone to migrants.

Over the last year, 943k native-born Americans lost jobs on net, while foreign-born workers picked up almost 1.2 million jobs: pic.twitter.com/06zPhPpVfX — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) July 5, 2024

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.