College Students Swarm Washington for Young America’s Foundation’s 2024 National Conservative Conference

Hundreds of young, hip, and hungry conservative leaders, influencers, and activists have flocked to Young America’s Foundation’s (YAF) 46th Annual National Conservative Student Conference in Washington, DC Monday for a week of education and entertainment.

The conference speakers, including many top figures in the conservative movement, are arming students with the knowledge and tools to fight for their conservative beliefs — when they return to school this fall and beyond.

Breitbart News entertainment editor Jerome Hudson, politics editor Emma-Jo Morris, and Capitol Hill Correspondent Bradley Jaye are leading breakout sessions throughout the conference providing news and firsthand accounts from ground zero of the culture wars to motivate and encourage students to return to their campuses and fight like “happy warriors.”

Students remembered last year’s sessions led by Morris and Hudson.

“Are you the Emma-Jo Morris?” a student asked Tuesday.

Morris remembered the student from last year’s student conference.

The student told Morris the Breitbart breakout panel (a lively discussion about how the Political Left weaponizes culture to transform America) at last year’s conference made him fall in love with journalism.

The conference kicked off Monday night with an address from Former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI), YAF’s president. Walker laid out how YAF can arm students to stand up to oppressive indoctrination from the Left.

Walker sat down with Breitbart Tuesday to discuss the challenges conservative students face on campuses across the nation and the work YAF is doing to help students fight back.

Other speakers throughout the week include Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Chip Roy (R-TX), and Kat Cammack (R-FL), Dennis Prager, Chloe Cole, and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.