Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley called out a political action committee (PAC) of voters using her name to support Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Fox News reported that Haley issued a statement on Tuesday stating that “any attempt” from the PAC, called Haley Voters for Harris, “to use” her name in order to support Harris “or her agenda is deceptive and wrong.”

A law firm representing the former South Carolina governor and former Republican presidential candidate’s campaign also shared a letter with the outlet calling for the PAC to “cease and desist from any unlawful use of Ambassador Haley’s name,” their PAC’s name, or from using “her name, image or likeness” in order to give the impression of Haley’s support for Harris in the presidential race.

“Kamala Harris and I are total opposites on every issue,” Haley said in her statement. “Any attempt to use my name to support her or her agenda is deceptive and wrong. I support Donald Trump because he understands we need to make America strong, safe, and prosperous.”

Haley’s statement comes a day after Haley Voters for Harris issued a statement that it was supporting Harris, whom President Joe Biden endorsed after he announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in his endorsement of Harris:

My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.

The PAC, which was previously known as “Haley Voters for Biden” wrote in a post on X that it was supporting Biden’s “recommendation” and was “immediately” changing its name to “Haley Voters for Harris.”

In a separate post on X on Monday, the group wrote, “Just to clarify, we are not the Nikki Haley affiliated PAC. That was Stand for America.”

“We did spend $1 million supporting Haley and rallied thousands of voters across the political spectrum to vote for her because she was best for our country,” the group added. “And how we support @KamalaHarris.”

In May, Haley revealed that she would be voting for Trump, after dropping out of the Republican primary on March 6 after facing several losses.

Haley’s support for Trump came after she had previously said picking Trump to be the Republican Party’s presidential nominee “is like suicide” for the country, referencing his legal issues.