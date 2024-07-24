A 2019 GovTrack score that ranked Vice President Kamala Harris as the “most liberal senator” was recently deleted.

As Breitbart News reported, GovTrack published a list of 100 senators in 2019. Out of the senators, Harris was in the #100 spot and was viewed as being the most liberal senator.

WATCH — Harris Campaign Adviser on Harris Being Most Liberal Senator: “We Know Who Kamala Harris Is and Was”:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) came in #99, right behind Harris.

This list has now been deleted, and when you attempt to go to the page, you find a “page not found” message.

GovTrack describes itself as publishing “the status of federal legislation” and “information” on representatives or senators who have been elected to Congress, “including voting records, and original research on legislation.”

“We’re one of the oldest government transparency websites in the world,” the website says.

During a 2020 interview with CBS News’s Norah O’Donnell, Harris was questioned about being “considered the most liberal United States senator.”

CBS: "You're considered the most liberal United States senator." KAMALA: "I— somebody said that, and it was actually Mike Pence on the debate stage…" CBS: "Actually, nonpartisan GovTrack has rated you as the most liberal senator." KAMALA: *blank stare* pic.twitter.com/rmcz43aNNb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2024

“Somebody said that, and it was actually Mike Pence on the debate stage,” Harris answered.

O’Donnell then informed her the “nonpartisan” GovTrack had rated her as the most liberal senator.

“You supported the Green New Deal, you supported Medicare for all,” O’Donnell added.

Among other recent “cover-ups” regarding Harris’s past, Axios released an article claiming that Harris never had the title “border czar,” which was referenced by lawmakers and media outlets. The outlet updated the article, making an editor’s note that the outlet had “incorrectly labeled Harris a ‘border czar’ in 2021.”

It’s not just Axios. Now GovTrack went back and erased Kamala’s ranking as the most liberal United States Senator. The cover up is on! https://t.co/fV5scYUrVm pic.twitter.com/T9f0DUdB7K — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) July 24, 2024

This comes after President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he was withdrawing from the presidential race, and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

Harris has received endorsements from Democrats such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD), Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), former President Bill Clinton, and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.