Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joined the growing number of Democrats issuing endorsements for Vice President Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States.

“Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a post on X. “I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November. Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy. Let’s get to work.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement of Harris comes hours after President Joe Biden announced that he would not be seeking another term as president.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden wrote. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

In a separate post, Biden wrote that he was offering his “full support and endorsement” for Harris to be the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

Ocasio-Cortez’s support for Harris comes as other “Squad” members such as Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have also issued statements endorsing Harris to be the party’s presidential nominee.

Other Democrats, such as former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) have also issued statements endorsing Harris.