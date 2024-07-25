PragerU Spreads the Judeo-Christian Value System in Economics 101

Dennis Prager Show Producer and PragerU Co-founder Allen Estrin joined Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater to talk about the two billion views a year that PragerU gets on its short-form video content and to share the latest PragerU five-minute video series: Economics 101.

Slater opened the segment by playing an audio clip of Vice President Kamala Harris saying:

Equality suggests, often, everybody should get the same thing. Well, that often assumes everybody started out in the same place, as opposed to equity, which is everyone should end up in the same place. And if you then understand not everybody started out in the same place, you understand some people need more, so we all end up in the same place.

“That’s Marxism,” Slater asserted.

Estrin responded, “We’ve lost the basics on capitalism, why socialism doesn’t work, and why it leads to totalitarianism.” Estrin said. “It won’t lead to freedom. Her statement is an exact statement of non-freedom, because the only way you can impose equity, which is completely against the founding idea of this country, is for the government to tell people what to do and how to do it, and how much they can have and not have.”

To reintroduce people to economic basics, sound economic principles, why they work and where they came from, Estrin and his PragerU team have created a series of 15 five-minute videos, with titles such as “Why the Gilded Age Was Golden”; “The Market Will Set You Free”; “As the Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Richer”; and “Seven Economic Truths.” The videos are delivered for free to the email inbox of those who sign up for the series here.

“You will be shocked at how much you will learn in five minutes,” he said.

Estrin is uniquely suited to video storytelling, having been a screenwriter for the tv show Touched by an Angel, which ran from 1994 to 2003, and for the 1998 Disney animated film Pocahontas II.

In the pre-woke era, he notes, writing for Hollywood had one goal: to entertain. “It was a different Disney in those days. The idea was simply to entertain kids.” With an eye toward entertaining while educating, PragerU was the first to create the short-form videos that “take the best ideas from the best people and distill them into five minutes…[so that] we could reach a lot of people. It’s pretty easy to say to somebody, ‘Look, I know you don’t have a lot of time. Everybody’s busy. But how about five minutes?’”

Estrin says that while talk radio is great, he sees these videos – which are the ideas of the Judeo-Christian value system – as a means for reaching a much bigger audience, particularly young people.

The Economics 101 series and many more videos are available at PragerU.com.