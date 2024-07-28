Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) questioned what Vice President Kamala Harris has done for her to “question” his loyalty to the United States.

While speaking at a rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Saturday, Vance brought up remarks Harris had stated after former President Donald Trump had picked Vance to be his running mate.

The vice president suggested Vance “would be a rubber stamp” to Trump’s agenda and that he would “be loyal only to Trump.”

“I saw the other day, Kamala Harris questioned my loyalty to this country,” Vance told the crowd. “That’s the word she used, loyalty. And, it’s an interesting word. Semper Fi. Loyalty. Because there is no greater sign of disloyalty to this country than what Kamala Harris has done at our southern border. And, I’d like to ask the vice president, what has she done to question my loyalty to this country?”

Kamala Harris questioned my loyalty to America. I enlisted in the Marines for this country. I went to Iraq for this country. I built a business for this country. And my running mate took a bullet for this country. What the hell has Kamala done to question our loyalty to America? pic.twitter.com/WykF5pRY4Y — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 28, 2024

“I served in the United States Marine Corps. I went to Iraq for this country,” Vance added. “I’ve built a business for this country. And, my running mate took a bullet for this country. So, my question to Kamala Harris is, what the hell have you done to question our loyalty to the United States of America?”

Vance added that the answer to that question was “nothing.”

“Let’s send a message to the media,” Vance added. “Let’s send a message to Kamala Harris. Let’s send a message to every hard-working patriot from Minnesota across the country, we are ready to have President Donald J. Trump back and we’re going to work our tails off to make sure it happens.”

The Republican senator from Ohio is currently 39 years old, and if Trump wins the election, Vance would be the first millennial vice president.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, after joining high school, Vance enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.

During an interview with Fox News, Vance was asked about how his time serving in the U.S. Marine Corps has made an impact on him, he explained he takes into account what the “right reasons” are when asking kids to “go to war.”

“There are a lot of ways in which my Marine Corps service intersects with the Senate service,” Vance explained. “I care about whether when we ask our kids to go to war that we make sure it’s for the right reasons.”