Watch: Harris Mocks ‘Rubber Stamp’ Vance Ahead of Senator’s RNC Speech

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is a “rubber stamp” for an “extreme agenda” scoffed Vice President Kamala Harris in the hours after his appointment was made public.

Harris criticized Vance’s support for a host of Republican measures in a 45-second video while saying his only loyalty is to former President Donald Trump and an “extreme” agenda as she tried to claim the high moral ground against he oppo0nent.

“Donald Trump has picked his new running mate: J.D. Vance. Trump looked for someone he knew would be a rubber stamp for his extreme agenda,” Harris said in the video. “Make no mistake: J.D. Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country.”

Harris challenged Vance for saying he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 election results, a comment he made in an interview with ABC News, while predicting a whole range of outcomes if the dual Trump Vance tickets carries the day in the 2024 presidential election.

“And if elected, he will help implement the extreme Project 2025 plan for a second Trump term, which would target critical programs like Head Start and Medicare,” Harris said.

She then added hopefully, “But we are not going to let that happen.”

As Breitbart News reported, Day three of the Republican National Convention kicks off Wednesday with a highlight destined to be the first public address by Vance since he was confirmed as Trump’s running mate.