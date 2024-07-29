Kamala Harris Allegedly Flip-Flops on Vow to Ban Fracking 

Vice President Kamala Harris allegedly flip-flopped on her previous support of banning fracking, a process that fuels American energy independence and boosts Pennsylvania’s economy.

Pennsylvania is a significant state in the Democrat’s Blue Wall strategy to prevent former President Donald Trump from completing the greatest political comeback in American political history. Whoever wins the Keystone State wins the presidential election, many political experts predict.

WATCH — Maher: Left Should Consider Giving on Fracking in Energy “Grand Bargain” — “Use the Stuff” We Produce Here:

The alleged rejection of Harris’s policy position was published in Politico via an anonymous “campaign spokesperson” from the “Harris campaign.”

On Monday, Politico appeared to change its headline that told its readers about Harris flip-flopping on the issue:

Now @politico has changed the title to state a policy stance, not a flip flop like it is. https://t.co/a5aaEHZzr2 pic.twitter.com/SvFBZf4t0e — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) July 29, 2024

Despite Politico’s anonymous source, Harris said multiple times in public that she opposes fracking. “There’s no question, I’m in favor of banning fracking,” she said in 2019.

The report comes as Democrats are sensitive about Harris’s political capital in the Keystone State.

WATCH — Fetterman on Why He Changed from 2018 Opposition to Fracking: I Supported It in 2017:

“Everything I’ve always heard is she doesn’t have that many relationships in Pennsylvania, and she hasn’t established any kind of identity here,” a Democrat strategist based in Pennsylvania told the Hill on Sunday. “Obviously, it’s a very big difference with Joe Biden.”

More is here on the Democrats anxiety.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.