Poll: Over Half of Americans Say Joe Biden Should Resign Presidency

A little more than half of likely U.S. voters say President Joe Biden should step down from the presidency after officially ending his reelection campaign on June 21, a new poll found.

Respondents to the Rasmussen Reports poll were asked to agree or disagree with a statement House Speaker Mike Johnson made following Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race: “If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately.”‘ More than half (52 percent) of likely voters say they agree with that statement, including 36 percent who “strongly agree.” Forty-four percent say they disagree, including 31 percent who “strongly disagree.”

Republicans are most likely to agree with Johnson that Biden should resign immediately — 73 percent. Fifty-six percent of unaffiliated voters say the same, while only 30 percent of Democrats agree.

“Voters 65 and older are most likely to Strongly Approve of Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign, while those under 40 are most likely to agree with Johnson that Biden should immediately resign from the presidency,” the survey also found.

Likely voters also overwhelmingly agree with Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign. Over three-quarters (76 percent) approve of his decision not to run for a second term, including 53 percent who “strongly approve,” the survey found. Only 18 percent of those polled disapprove of Biden ending his campaign.

Strong majorities of every political category agree with Biden’s decision not to run for president again, including 84 percent of Democrats, 74 percent of Republican voters, and 72 percent of unaffiliated voters.

Respondents were also asked, “Will Joe Biden be remembered by most Americans as a great president, a good president, a bad president, or the worst president ever?” Twenty-two percent say Biden will be remembered as a “great president,” while 24 percent say he will be remembered as a “good president.”

In contrast, 21 percent say he will be remembered as a “bad president,” and 29 percent say he is “the worst president ever,” the survey found.

“Seventy-nine percent (79 percent) of Democrats think Biden will be remembered as a great (41 percent) or good (38 percent) president, but that opinion is shared by just 19 percent of Republicans and 38 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party,” according to the poll report.

More than half (52 percent) of Republicans say Biden will be remembered as the “worst president ever,” as do 30 percent of unaffiliated voters and 7 percent of Democrats.

The survey was conducted with 1,074 likely U.S. voters between July 22-24, 2024. The margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points, with a 95 percent level of confidence.

