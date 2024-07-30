Kamala Harris Criticized for Accent: ‘New Accent Just Dropped’

During a campaign rally in Georgia, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to unleash a new accent, leading many people to draw comparisons to when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used a southern accent.

“And, you all helped us win in 2020, and we gon do it again in 2024,” Harris said as she spoke to the crowd in what appeared to be a southern accent. “Yes, we will.”

Kamala unveils a new accent in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/qju5sT6qIV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 30, 2024

“Not sure what accent she was going for but that’s not how anyone in Atlanta sounds,” one person wrote in a post on X.

“New accent just dropped,” another person wrote.

New accent just dropped. https://t.co/oVQTDe5r5S — Gabe Eltaeb Big Man Comics (@Bigmancomics) July 30, 2024

“If she says, ‘I ain’t in no ways tiyed,’ I’ll lose it,” another person wrote.

If she says, "I ain't in no ways tiyed," I'll lose it. https://t.co/On357BxrY9 — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) July 31, 2024

“‘We gon’ do it agin in twunny twunny fo!’ Kamala seems to have developed Sudden Onset Urban Accent,” Matt Walsh, an author and political commentator, wrote in a post. “A condition that the last female presidential candidate famously suffered from.”

“We gon’ do it agin in twunny twunny fo!” Kamala seems to have developed Sudden Onset Urban Accent. A condition that the last female presidential candidate famously suffered from. pic.twitter.com/R5XXAdtujh — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 30, 2024

Kamala Harris’s fake southern accent puts Hillary Clinton to shame. pic.twitter.com/pXh1F2ljB5 — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 30, 2024

Channeling her inner Hillary Clinton https://t.co/rc8ZgBedaH — Jenna Ellis (@realJennaEllis) July 31, 2024

Kamala Harris’ handlers just trotted out talentless rapper Megan Thee Stallion to twerk and gyrate in front of a rally crowd while barely rapping her song because it’s so explicit to advocate for abortion. This is the song she was rapping: “Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big t*****s,… pic.twitter.com/yPEIUlq1dK — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) July 31, 2024

During a campaign rally in Memphis, Tennessee, Hillary Clinton had appeared to use a southern accent when speaking to a crowd, according to the Daily Mail.

Clinton also used a Southern accent while giving a speech in Selma, Alabama. During a part of her speech, Clinton quoted from “I Don’t Feel Noways Tired,” by Rev. James Cleveland, according to Media Matters for America.