Kamala Harris Criticized for Accent: ‘New Accent Just Dropped’

Elizabeth Weibel

During a campaign rally in Georgia, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to unleash a new accent, leading many people to draw comparisons to when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used a southern accent.

“And, you all helped us win in 2020, and we gon do it again in 2024,” Harris said as she spoke to the crowd in what appeared to be a southern accent. “Yes, we will.”

“Not sure what accent she was going for but that’s not how anyone in Atlanta sounds,” one person wrote in a post on X.

“New accent just dropped,” another person wrote.

“If she says, ‘I ain’t in no ways tiyed,’ I’ll lose it,” another person wrote.

“‘We gon’ do it agin in twunny twunny fo!’ Kamala seems to have developed Sudden Onset Urban Accent,” Matt Walsh, an author and political commentator, wrote in a post. “A condition that the last female presidential candidate famously suffered from.”

During a campaign rally in Memphis, Tennessee, Hillary Clinton had appeared to use a southern accent when speaking to a crowd, according to the Daily Mail.

Clinton also used a Southern accent while giving a speech in Selma, Alabama. During a part of her speech, Clinton quoted from “I Don’t Feel Noways Tired,” by Rev. James Cleveland, according to Media Matters for America.

