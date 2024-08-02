Vice President Kamala Harris is the “most liberal nominee in history, Dave McCormick, the Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, said during a Friday appearance on Breitbart News Daily, explaining the impact she will have on down the ticket races.

McCormick said things “look good” for his race in Pennsylvania, and he made it clear that Harris standing as the top of the ticket Democrat could hurt his opponent Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), who has been a “rubber stamp” for the Biden-Harris administration.

“You know, I think it looks good. But that’s a phenomenon we’ve seen — it’s always the case. And what you have is you have President Trump and Kamala Harris who have 100 percent name ID, and you have challengers that are building momentum,” he began.

“And in all cases, in my case, certainly, you see those polls closing, the more people get to know who the candidate is, in this case, me. And so I feel good about the momentum,” he said before explaining that Casey votes with Harris, who Democrats have coronated without the help of actual voters, the vast majority of the time.

“And here’s the reality. What we now have, with Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket is the most liberal nominee in history. And so when we talk to Pennsylvanians about banning fracking, eliminating private health insurance, legalizing illegal immigration, having mandatory buybacks of guns, these issues, these California liberal issues, which Kamala Harris advocates, in her own words, and Bob Casey votes with her 98 percent of the time — that contrast I think is a great contrast,” McCormick explained.

“The other thing is, as you say, is Pennsylvania is ground zero, so it’s going to be the most watched state the most money, and there’s going to be a great opportunity for me to create that contrast with Bob Casey, who’s, you know, a career politician and then a rubber stamp for Biden-Harris,” he added, noting that there is also the challenge of fighting the media, as it covers up for Harris and her extreme positions.

“We got to fight through the media. I mean, look what’s happening already,you have — I ran this commercial within a day or two of Bob Casey endorsing Kamala Harris and it’s in solely in Bob Casey’s words. And Kamala Harris’s words about her extreme positions on everything from immigration to fracking, so forth, over and over again. And that that commercial gets six million views. But what you’re seeing is the media is systematically allowing her to reverse her positions, which are completely out of step with people Pennsylvania,” McCormick said, emphasizing the fight with the liberal media, as it is “trying to give her a clean shot at taking back or winning the White House, and giving her the opportunity to walk away from the positions that she holds dear.”

“And so this fight is a fight about the direction of the country. And we got to win it on November 5. And we’ve got to make sure we hold Kamala Harris and Bob Casey accountable for a set of liberal positions that have not only been implemented in the last administration, but what will be even more liberal and more radical in the next administration, in her own words, and that’s the challenge,” he added.

