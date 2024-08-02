Kamala Harris Ignores Questions After Delivering Scripted Remarks

Vice President Kamala Harris continued to avoid answering questions from reporters on Thursday after delivering scripted remarks.

Harris has not held a serious media interview since becoming the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee on July 21 — 12 days ago.

The pattern continued Thursday after she made a brief scripted statement about the U.S./Russian prisoner swap:

HIDING HARRIS: Kamala makes a quick statement and then avoids questions from the press, which is now trying to polish her not-so-great track record. It's like a rerun of Biden's 2020 strategy of campaigning from his basement. Looks like the Dem candidates think they've got… pic.twitter.com/EtidxbSN2O — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) August 1, 2024

Hill. “I’d say she has a robust communications strategy.” Avoiding questions from the media appears to be Harris’s strategy, Democrats admitted Friday. “The vice president is showing all of us that you don’t need to do high-profile interviews or press conferences in order to get attention from the media or from voters,” Democrat strategist Christy Setzer told the. “I’d say she has a robust communications strategy.”

Despite the claim, Harris’s lack of media accessibility suggests she is worried about answering questions about her radical record. It also indicates she might run a similar campaign to President Joe Biden, who seldomly held solo press conferences and rarely sat for live interviews. Harris’s apparent media strategy could allow Republicans to quickly define her as a radical Democrat who flip-flops on policies, a second Democrat strategist said. “They’ve got to get her out there soon because they can’t let this be part of the narrative,” the person said. “I know we’re riding high at the moment but that’s going to end soon and then what?”

When Harris does engage the media with an unscripted serious interview, Republicans will be looking to underscore any gaffe or word salad she may deliver.

Harris, known for word salads, committed two gaffes on Thursday. She accidentally called herself “president” during former Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s eulogy and delivered a word salad during an unscripted comment about a hostage deal with Russia.

“This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy…” she rambled.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.