Exclusive: Trump-Endorsed Mike Rogers Lays Out How Republicans Can Retake the Senate

There is a path for Republicans to retake the Senate from Democrats, Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Rogers, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed, laid out the current state of affairs as he sees it in the race to retake the Senate from the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“We think, you know, there’s seats in play,” he began, crediting Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), for opening up the possibilities and putting Michigan in play.

“So, Michigan is now in play. Ohio. Montana. I think we’re going to win that Montana seat with Tim Sheehy, former Navy SEAL, just doing exceptionally good work there. So, you start — that seat goes, now we’re at 50-50. Michigan is the next slated one to win, and I’ll tell you why: because our numbers are really good,” he said.

“And, so, we think that we will be the fifty-first seat, which, obviously, allows us to be in the majority, and then we would love to have more. You’d love to have some wiggle room there so you can get Ohio; you can get Pennsylvania. Think about it. In Maryland, Gov. Hogan is actually really doing a great job there and is within the margin of error,” Rogers explained, noting that New Mexico’s seat is in play, as well, with Nella Domenici. Arizona is also in play, he said, with Kari Lake leading the GOP charge, giving Democrats “a run for their money.”

LISTEN:

“This is why this is so good that Democrats now have to play defense in so many places,” he continued. “A seat like ours, I have no incumbent, which, you know, it’s worth about a point and a half right there. And, so, we, you know, we’re going to win this thing for the state.”

“We’re going to be 51, and then we’re going to have some of these other ones kind of come in, and we’re going to get to that 53 to 55 range,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.