Three Weeks into Joining Race, Kamala Harris Has No Policies

Vice President Kamala Harris continues to have no policies on her website — despite being in the presidential race for three weeks, and in office for nearly four years.

As Breitbart News noted last week, there were no policies on the website — even after changes were made to add Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the ticket (and the site).

Harris is supposedly going to be rolling out some policies in the coming week. As a U.S. Senator from 2019 to 2021, she achieved the most left-wing record of any member of the upper chamber — exceeding even socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

She embraced “Medicare for All,” adopted the “Green New Deal,” and praised calls to “defund the police.” She said she would ban fracking, and joined many Democrats in boycotting the country’s largest pro-Israel conference in 2019.

Though her campaign has tried to walk back some of her past positions, the candidate herself has not done so. At the moment, she is not running to achieve anything other than to achieve a set of identity “firsts” and to keep Donald Trump out of the White House.

Harris has also gone three weeks without a press conference or an interview, though she has answered a handful of shouted questions from journalists in the traveling press corps.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.