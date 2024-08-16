An establishment reporter hid her tweets on X after she received criticism for taking words Republican vice presidential candidate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), had said out of context.

Jacqueline Sweet, who has written for outlets such as Mother Jones, The Intercept, Politico, and Business Insider, made her profile on X private after she shared part of an interview Vance took part in in 2021 where he spoke about immigration and earlier waves of immigrants to the United States.

“JD Vance in 2021, while discussing earlier waves of immigration to the US: ‘You have this massive wave of Italian, Irish and German immigration and that had its problems, its consequences,” Sweet wrote of Vance’s words. “You had higher crime rates, you had these ethnic enclaves, you have inter-ethnic conflict in the country where you really hadn’t had that before.”

Greg Price, from the State Freedom Caucus Network, pointed out that Sweet had taken Vance’s “words out of context,” adding that Vance went on to talk about the “upsides to the waves of immigration.”

“Yet another leftwing keyboard warrior taking @JDVance’s word out of context. In the rest of the clip (that she intentionally cut off), JD went on to say that were also upsides to the waves of immigration and that we slowed down immigration from these countries to give people time to assimilate,” Price wrote. “All of which is totally accurate.”

Sweet also faced criticism from Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of former President Donald Trump.

“Hey hack,” Trump wrote in a post on X. “Why are you blocking people for calling you out over dishonestly editing this clip?”

Vance’s words were from an interview with Jack Murphy where he spoke about immigration and how, while there were “downsides” to a massive wave of Italian, Irish, and German immigrants coming to the U.S., there were “upsides” as well.

The Republican senator explained that during the 1920s, the U.S. “slowed down immigration” to allow the people who had come to the U.S. to “incorporate themselves into” the fabric of the nation.

“Obviously, you had this massive wave of Italian, primarily like Italian, Irish, and German immigration, right?” Vance said. “And, that had its problems. It had its consequences, you had higher crime rates, you had these sort of ethnic enclaves developing. You had inner ethnic conflict developing in the country, where you really hadn’t had that before. So, there were downsides to it, obviously, [and] there were upsides too, and one of the cool things that we did in the 1920s, is we just sort of slowed down immigration a little bit. We let those sort of populations who had come to the country as new citizens really incorporate themselves into the broader American fabric.”