Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) was caught lying to Vice President Kamala Harris during an interview with each other, which featured neither talking about actual policy but topics such as Walz enjoying “white guy tacos” — but it seems he was even lying about that.

Walz, who has continued to face questions over lying about his military service and who has continued to lie on the campaign trail, asserting that he is the guy who believes everyone needs to “mind your own damn business” despite doing the exact opposite during his leadership throughout the coronavirus pandemic, is now being accused of lying about something else.

WATCH — Tim Walz Didn’t “Mind Your Own D*** Business” During COVID Madness:

During the bizarre policy-free interview with each other, Walz told Harris that he enjoys “white guy tacos.”

“I have white guy tacos,” he said.

Harris, a self-proclaimed “hip-hop girl,” looked confused, asking if that meant his tacos were comprised of “mayonnaise and tuna.”

“Pretty much ground beef and cheese,” Walz said.

“That’s ok. Do you put any flavor in it?” Harris asked.

“No, they said to be careful and let her know this, that black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota,” Walz said, attempting to pitch himself as a bland, boomer white man compared to the presidential hopeful.

“You know, I’m the first vice president, I believe, who has ever grown chili peppers,” Harris responded, later telling Walz that “we’ve got some cantaloupes, you’ll be fine.”

“Listen, I’m just not much of a spice guy,” Walz wrote on social media, sharing the clip.

Listen, I’m just not much of a spice guy. pic.twitter.com/u9yadJBMh2 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 15, 2024

That remark would make more sense if Walz had not won a recipe contest for a Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish in 2016, filled with more spice than just pepper.

Walz, the winner of the Minnesota congressional delegation’s 2016 hotdish competition, wanted the world to know it, too, sharing his recipe on social media in 2022. It appears there is far more than just “beef and cheese” in this taco dish. Moreover, it is loaded with many ingredients and spices that could give it a bit of a kick. The recipe, for instance, calls for chili powder, paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder, which is used to season the meat, despite Walz claiming he is “not a spice guy.” The recipe also calls for mild green chilies and medium — not mild — taco sauce, suggesting again that Walz was trying to portray a different, bland persona during his interview with Harris.

Geezus. On a hunch I thought. Hmmm I wonder if Tim Walz is lying about how people in Minnesota don’t season their food. He won a recipe contest in 2016. pic.twitter.com/O4NtmcK9UP — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 16, 2024

“So Tim Walz lied about going to war, lied about abandoning his men in Iraq, lied about his rank in the military, lied about his DUI, and is now caught red-handed lying to Kamala about seasoning his food?” Donald Trump Jr. observed.

So Tim Walz lied about going to war, lied about abandoning his men in Iraq, lied about his rank in the military, lied about his DUI, and is now caught red-handed lying to Kamala about seasoning his food? https://t.co/2rxeiCiILA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 16, 2024

This revelation, while seemingly small, comes as media-adverse Walz faces several series questions about more serious matters, such as lying about his military service or his arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) in 1995.

WATCH — JD Vance: Tim Walz Lied About Military Career, Used Dishonesty for “Political Gain”:

