Report: Kamala Harris Oversaw Ten Million Illegal Immigrant Crossings During Her Tenure

Vice President Kamala Harris has overseen more than ten million known illegal border crossings while serving in the Biden administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data show.

President Joe Biden gave Harris the authority to “lead our efforts” to curb mass illegal immigration in 2021 “​​because she’s the most qualified person to do it”:

Joe Biden put Kamala Harris in charge of the Border and Immigration in March of 2021. Here's the video of when she was officially tasked with those responsibilities

pic.twitter.com/SwEcPekBWO — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 24, 2024

When Harris was tasked with fixing the border crisis, monthly immigrant encounters “surpassed even the highest month” recorded under the Trump administration, the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) research wing said Monday, citing CBP data.

In July 2024 alone, 104,116 illegal aliens were encountered attempting to cross the southern border. That figure includes 6,323 unaccompanied alien children (UACs).

Since Biden and Harris took office, a whopping 10.1 million illegal immigrants crossed into the U.S. from Mexico — and that is just the amount that officials know about.

“This includes the 8.2 million illegal immigrants that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has encountered and the more than 1.9 million gotaways that have escaped past Border Patrol into the U.S.,” the RNC stated.

The approximately 3,350 daily immigrant encounters at the border far exceed the “crisis” standard that former President Barack Obama’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Jeh Johnson set in 2019 when he said that more than 1,000 daily encounters “[overwhelm] the system.”

A June CBS News/YouGov poll revealed that a strong majority of U.S. voters, including most Hispanics, would support a national program to deport illegal aliens.

During his speech at the Republican National Convention in July, former President Donald Trump vowed to end the “illegal immigration crisis” by closing the border and finishing wall construction.

“Our borders will be totally secure; our economy will soar,” the Republican said in a list of goals for his potential next term in office. “To achieve this future, we must first rescue our nation from failed and totally incompetent leadership.”

Immigration is a top-ranked issue for a significant chunk of voters in the battleground “Blue Wall” states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, just as it was when Trump triumphed in 2016, according to a recent poll from the New York Times.

For 13 percent of respondents in those three states, immigration is the most important issue — and 51 percent trust Trump to do a better job on it than Harris, who received 46 percent support.