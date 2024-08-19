WATCH: Clueless Hamas Supporters Fly Terror Flag Upside-down at Pro-Palestinian Rally in Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois — A group of Hamas supporters flew the banner of the terrorist group at a pro-Palestinian rally outside the Democratic National Convention — but they flew it upside-down, and not on purpose.

Roughly 3,500 people gathered in Union Park to protest against Israel — and to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to end U.S. support for Israel. Many present said they would not vote for Harris unless she complied with their demand.

There were a broad spectrum of views represented — from peace activists to hard-core Islamists — though the crowd chanted for the Palestinian “resistance,” and repeated the slogan “From the river to the sea/Palestine will be free.”

Several men held flags supporting Palestinian terror organizations. These included the black jihadist flag; a Palestinian flag emblazoned with an image of Abu Obaida; the Hamas spokesman; and the Hamas flag itself.

One man also wore a T-shirt with the slogan “Fuck Israel,” with the letter “s” replaced by a swastika, the Nazi symbol.

There was a problem, however: the Hamas flag, which features the Islamic declaration of faith, was upside-down.

Breitbart News witnessed the man holding the flag struggling to mount it on a flagpole for several minutes before attaching it with tape. In a friendly interview, this reporter pointed out that the flag was, in fact, upside-down.

