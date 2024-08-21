Exclusive: Michael Whatley Blasts DNC for Ignoring Actual Issues

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley blasted the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for failing to use its convention to address issues that American families actually care about.

For a second night in a row, Whatley said, the DNC ignored actual issues, listing inflation, the border, and gas prices as a few examples.

“…[T]hey did not want to talk about the issues that American voters care about. They didn’t want to talk about the border. They didn’t want to talk about inflation, grocery prices, gas prices, housing prices. And they did not want to talk about the fact that we’re teetering on the edge of World War III because America is weak — home and abroad,” he explained, briefly mocking the Obamas for praising President Joe Biden after the Democrat Party essentially “pushed him off the stage.”

Further, Whatley said that America is dealing with a Democrat candidate who is “fundamentally unserious.” Vice President Kamala Harris, he continued, is “not putting any serious solutions on the table.”

It is so bad in some cases, he said, that even establishment media outlets have called her out on some of these realities.

“In fact, MSNBC, CNN, New York Times have all, you know, ridiculed her economic proposals. And, you know, even the Washington Post ran an op-ed that said that she is fundamentally unserious at a time where we need serious candidates and serious proposals to deal with the economy,” he continued.

Host Mike Slater highlighted some of Harris’s proposals, including price caps and $25,000 for housing for new home buyers and first-generation home buyers, “which, to me, just says ‘immigrant’ or ‘an illegal immigrant,’ perhaps” Slater said, noting that California is in the process of passing a bill that would expand a similar program in the state to illegal aliens.

He then noted Harris’s latest proposal is to tax unrealized capital gains.

“That’s exactly where she is,” Whatley said, contrasting her vision with that of former President Donald Trump, who wants Americans to keep more money.

“He wants to extend the Trump tax cut. He wants no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security…he’s going to rein in inflationary spending and bring these prices down, and you only do that by stopping unnecessary federal spending…In fact, real wages are actually down under the Harris-Biden administration,” he added.

LISTEN:

Whatley added that Trump, unlike Harris, is the “only candidate who is willing to go talk directly to the American voters because he’s going to do radio, he’s going to do TV, but he’s also going to do things like X, where he went on with Elon Musk.”

“He is going to go out and find channels to communicate directly to American people. But the substance matters, right? He is the only one, right now, who is focusing on fixing our southern border, on making sure that we’re restoring our economy, and making sure that we’re strong enough, as a country, to defend our interests at home and abroad,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.