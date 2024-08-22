In a startling admission, the left-wing Washington Post editorial board acknowledged that President Joe Biden’s inner circle concealed his mental decline, a claim that was strongly denied by his team — and most notably Vice President Kamala Harris — throughout Biden’s term in office.

According to a Tuesday editorial discussing the octogenarian Democrat leader’s withdrawal from the 2024 race, the paper’s editorial board confirmed that President Biden’s closest advisers “worked to conceal” his mental decline, a revelation that is sending shockwaves through political circles.

The piece, which primarily praised Biden for his “wisdom” and “profoundly selfless decision” to “surrender power” for the sake of the Democratic Party, noted that the president exhibited cognitive issues for a while, yet his close advisors kept the fact hidden from the public.

“The 81-year-old had shown signs of slipping for a long time, but his inner circle worked to conceal his decline,” it reads. “He and the country would have been better off if Mr. Biden had kept his implied promise from the 2020 campaign to be a ‘transitional’ figure, perhaps by bowing out after the Democrats’ surprisingly good showing in the 2022 midterm elections.”

It also concluded that in retrospect, Biden “should not have sought reelection” in the first place.

Yet despite the admission, the piece still insists that Biden’s decision to “step aside” was “the toughest call he had to make in his decades in politics.”

The revelation aligns with a referenced Wall Street Journal report from June highlighting Biden’s struggles behind the scenes that was initially downplayed by the media.

The admission comes as Biden steps down from the 2024 presidential race, a decision reportedly made under intense pressure from Democratic leaders following his dismal debate performance against former President Donald Trump in June. Prior to the debate, and despite his team’s frequent claims he was still mentally acute, many Americans had long doubted Biden’s mental fitness.

Following his withdrawal, Biden saw to the swift transition to Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Last month, a YouGov/Times survey revealed that most Americans believe Vice President Kamala Harris was a “great deal involved” in the coverup of President Joe Biden’s health.

Meanwhile, Texas Republican Congressman Wesley Hunt called for “investigations” into the circumstances surrounding President Biden’s evident cognitive decline, warning that if White House staffers were aware of the president’s “debilitating” medical condition and intentionally hid it from the public, it would be “the biggest scandal in American political history.”