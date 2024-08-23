Chicago Driver Curses At Protesters: ‘I Don’t Give a F*** About Palestine!’

A driver cursed at pro-Palestinian protesters who tried to obstruct his vehicle on Thursday night outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

A protest march that swelled to thousands of participants moved through the city, from Union Park to the United Center, where the convention was being held and Vice President Kamala Harris was delivering her nomination acceptance speech.

Some demonstrators, wearing masks or keffiyehs, sat down in the road or stood in front of vehicles trying to make their way through the city.

There were scuffles between convention attendees and protesters, as well as confrontations with local residents just trying to drive home.

“You’re ruining your own f*cking cause!” one convention attendee shouted at a protester, after shoving him out of the way.

In some cases, the demonstrators demanded that drivers say whether they supported the Palestinian cause.

One man stepped out of his vehicle to confront a protester who apparently threw himself on the hood of his minivan and later claimed the driver had run over him.

“It’s not my problem!” the driver said, as the protester tried to convince him to care about the Palestinian cause.

Later, another demonstrator stood in front of the minivan and tried to obstruct him again. “Free Palestine!” she shouted.

“I don’t give a f*ck about Palestine!” the driver shouted.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.