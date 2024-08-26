Mike Pompeo: Harris ‘Owes’ Explanation for Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal

Former Trump administration Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demanded an explanation from Vice President Kamala Harris for the “catastrophic failure” that resulted in the killing of 13 U.S. servicemembers three years ago Monday during the Biden-Harris administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Pompeo took to X on the third anniversary of the Abbey Gate bombing at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan to demand answers from Harrs, “the ‘last person in the room’ during the withdrawal decision process”:

Three years ago today, 13 American soldiers lost their lives at Abbey Gate amidst the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Susan and I are praying for their families and loved ones today. Make no mistake: That tragedy was the signal moment of… — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 26, 2024

“Three years ago today, 13 American soldiers lost their lives at Abbey Gate amidst the Biden-Harris administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Susan and I are praying for their families and loved ones today,” Pompeo wrote.

He called the tragedy “the signal moment of this administration’s legacy of weakness and failure.”

“No politician who was involved in that embarrassment is fit to lead our country, yet Kamala Harris claims she was the ‘last person in the room’ during the withdrawal decision process,” Pompeo noted before demanding answers from Harris.

“She owes America an explanation for her administration’s catastrophic failure that cost the lives of 13 amazing warriors,” he said.

The post came as former President Donald Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in northern Virginia to honor the 13 fallen servicemembers. Harris and President Joe Biden were noticeably absent from the ceremony.

The fallen servicemembers include 11 Marines, one Navy corpsman, and one Army soldier:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California. Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California. Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

In a video on Monday, Trump said, “The incompetence and weakness on display from the Biden-Harris administration was an insult to every soldier, sailor, airman, and marine who ever served in our U.S. military”:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Three years ago, Kamala's and Biden's incompetence left 13 dead warriors, hundreds of civilians killed and grievously wounded, and $85 billion worth of the finest military equipment on the planet abandoned to the Taliban." pic.twitter.com/HqVygxNxBT — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 26, 2024

“As we mark this horrible occasion, we mourn with the families of the great American heroes who lost their lives three years ago, and we vow to never forget the supreme sacrifice they made for our country,” he added.