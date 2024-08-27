CA Democrats Pass Bill to Give Illegal Aliens $150,000 for Home Loans; Newsom to Consider

California Democrats passed a bill in the State Senate that would provide up to $150,000 in home loans for illegal aliens who are first-time home buyers in the state.

The bill, AB 1840, passed the Assembly in a different form, and will head back there for approval before heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) desk.

As Breitbart News reported Monday:

AB 1840, proposed by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno), expands an existing program for first-time home buyers such that applicants”shall not be disqualified solely based on the applicant’s immigration status.” The bill has already passed the California State Senate and is moving through the State Assembly — both dominated by Democrats, who have supermajorities in both chambers.

Depending on the borrower’s circumstances, the loans offered would not require down payments or interest — only a premium representing a percentage of the appreciation of the home’s value, in addition to repayment of the principal. Sacramento NBC affiliate NBC reported: The measure passed on a 23-11 party-line vote with some Democrats not voting. The Senate sent the measure back to the Assembly where it will require a final vote of approval to send it to Gov. Gavin Newsom. … The California Dream for All Program provided 1,700 first-time homebuyers with financial assistance of up to 20% of a home’s value for down payment and closing cost help. But the program ran out of funds within its first 11 days this year, an issue that was at the center of Tuesday’s debate on the Senate floor. Republicans worried more applicants could further crowd the program and take away assistance from veterans and documented immigrants. Democrats criticized some of the rhetoric around the bill and noted undocumented people who apply for the funds must work and pay taxes. It is unclear whether Newsom would sign the bill. With immigration and border security a top issue for voters in 2024, he may decide to postpone any expansion of California’s home assistance program until after the election in November.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.