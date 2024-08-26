California Democrats Propose $150k in Home Loans for Illegal Aliens

California Democrats are proposing to give $150,000 in home loans to first-time home buyers who are illegal aliens.

AB 1840, proposed by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno), expands an existing program for first-time home buyers such that applicants”shall not be disqualified solely based on the applicant’s immigration status.”

The bill has already passed the California State Senate and is moving through the State Assembly — both dominated by Democrats, who have supermajorities in both chambers.

Politico, covering the bill, almost seemed to suggest in its headline that Democrats ought to drop it because it will hurt Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign: “California Dems want to help undocumented immigrants buy homes – during presidential race,” it reported.

It noted:

A first-in-the-nation California proposal could make undocumented immigrants eligible for up to $150,000 in state-supported home loans just as immigration has become an incendiary topic in the presidential election. … Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, a top surrogate for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, declined to say whether he would sign the measure if it clears the statehouse by the Aug. 31 deadline. He would likely make a decision while Republican nominee Donald Trump criticizes Harris over the influx in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border early on in Biden’s tenure and as Harris moves to the right on immigration. … At the federal level, Harris herself is pushing a Biden administration proposal to provide up to $25,000 in down payment assistance to first-time, first-generation homeowners, though undocumented immigrants would not qualify under federal law.

Americans were also told that illegal aliens would not be eligible for Obamacare, but California has since expanded Medi-Cal — the state Medicaid program, which was vastly expanded by Obamacare — to include illegal aliens as well.

