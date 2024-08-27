Vice President Kamala Harris’s latest presidential campaign ad features border wall along the United States-Mexico border that was built under former President Donald Trump. Open sections of the wall featured in the ad were halted for a period of time on Harris and President Joe Biden’s watch.

The ad seeks to portray Harris as a defender of the nation’s border and shows distinct footage of border wall in Sasabe, Arizona. The footage was seemingly taken from a Voice of America news clip published in May of this year.

Trump had been building border wall in Sasabe through his tenure as president, replacing vehicle barriers and dilapidated fencing from the Obama administration with a new 30-foot bollard wall.

Up until Trump’s last week in office, in mid-January 2021, his Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was still constructing border wall in Sasabe.

Construction ended when Biden and Harris took office on January 21, 2021. With Harris’s support, Biden signed an executive order that halted border wall construction as he claimed it was “a waste of money.”

“Trump’s border wall is a complete waste of taxpayer money and won’t make us any safer,” Harris wrote on Facebook in 2020.

Harris has since sought to portray herself as a defender of border controls, even as the Biden administration has ended the Remain in Mexico policy, rescinded cooperative agreements with Central America, and deployed a massive catch and release network at the border that has welcomed more than seven million migrants since early 2021.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.