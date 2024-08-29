In an interview with Breitbart News Daily, Cruz noted that the Senate border bill “codified catch and release,” gave illegal aliens work permits, and would allow 5,000 illegal aliens to cross the border per day, or 1.8 million illegal aliens per year, in the Texas Republican’s estimation.

Allred then claims that Cruz does not want to be part of the “solution” to “actually secure the border.” Instead, the Texas Democrat said that Cruz just wants to “scare people.”

The El Paso Times is the not the first outlet to back Democrats seeking to boost their border security credentials; Axios is now claiming Vice President Kamala Harris supports former President Donald Trump’s border wall because she backs the Senate border bill.

While Allred has sought to boost his border security bona fides ahead of his pivotal Senate election, he has often spoken out against border enforcement.

Allred in 2018 accused ICE of being “un-American,” “damaging,” and “harmful to our public safety.” He even called the border wall “stupid” and “racist” during another event in 2018.

Although Allred has said that he wants to serve as a legislator who secures the border, he has consistently voted against several bills that would do just that.