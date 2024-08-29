Joe Biden Enjoys the Beach on 9th Day of Two-Week Summer Vacation

President Joe Biden appeared in public Wednesday for the first time in three days, joining his wife Jill Biden for a carefree day on the beach near their house in Rehoboth, Delaware.

The first lady’s two sisters and her senior adviser Anthony Bernal joined them on the hot, sunny day, the Daily Mail reports.

The group sat under two blue umbrellas. Some passers-by waved at them as they walked the beach and the president waved back as he sported colorful swim trunks, a white T-shirt and black cap, for his day of carefree relaxation.

Biden, 81, arrived in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday after spending seven days relaxing at an 8,000-acre ranch outside Santa Ynez, Calif., where he stayed as a guest at the $37 million estate of Joe Kiani, CEO of medical technology company Masimo.

Nikki Schwab / Daily Mail

It’s been nearly 10 days since the president has been in the Oval Office — despite vowing he’d finish out the last few months of his term by continuing to push policy, engage with world leaders, and ensure the U.S. holds a pre-eminent place on the world stage.

He’ll be in Rehoboth until Monday, when he joins Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh for a campaign event.

The White House previously defended Biden’s two-week break, saying he is in charge and running the country from his various vacation locations.

“The president is on vacation, but you can never unplug and from a job like that. Nor does he try to,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby affirmed Monday in a zoom briefing with reporters.

“He’s very much in command,” he noted of the octogenarian.

Biden is on his 114th visit to Delaware spanning all or part of 328 days, according to journalist Mark Knoeller who tracks presidential travel, according to the Mail report.