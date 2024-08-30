A Venezuelan migrant, driving for Amazon, is now accused of almost killing a Miami, Florida, woman while she was walking her baby in a brutal hit-and-run crash.

Sarahy Parra-Ovalles, 45-years-old from Venezuela, was driving for Amazon in the Aventura Isles Estates neighborhood in Miami on August 22 when she hit a woman walking her four-month-old son in his stroller and her dog.

The crash, caught on camera by surveillance footage, shows the woman being knocked to the ground while the stroller fell over and her son fell out onto the street.

After driving off, Parra-Ovalles can be seen in the footage walking over to the victims and putting the baby back in his stroller before putting the stroller upright. Parra-Ovalles left the woman on the ground, bleeding from her skull.

The woman suffered a brain injury, brain bleed, and skull fracture from the hit-and-run while her baby boy has not sustained any injuries.

Parra-Ovalles, who no longer drives for Amazon, was arrested by Miami-Dade County police the following day and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash causing bodily injury. Parra-Ovalles’s bond was set at just $7,500. She has since bonded out of jail.

An attorney representing the woman seriously injured in the hit-and-run told the New York Post that he could not believe Parra-Ovalles was allowed to bond out of jail considering the brutality of the incident.

“She was run down in broad daylight and left for dead, and within 24 hours of getting arrested, [the suspect is] back on the streets, potentially driving around. Where is the justice system when you need them?” the attorney said.

Parra-Ovalles, the Post reports, arrived in the United States on a B-2 tourist visa in 2019. Parra-Ovalles failed to leave the U.S. in 2021 when the tourist visa expired. That same year, she was awarded Temporary Protected Status (TPS) as a Venezuelan national, shielding her from deportation and allowing her to secure a work permit.

